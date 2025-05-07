Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Materion by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Materion by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $123.21.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $420.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.83 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $160,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,099.20. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

