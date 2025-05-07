Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 3,248.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MIR opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. Mirion Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

MIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

