Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:REXR opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.71%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

