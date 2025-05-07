Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12,538.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 896,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,481,000 after purchasing an additional 889,570 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,770,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,439,000 after purchasing an additional 354,784 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $19,827,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $19,392,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $451,400.96. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,113.38. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

BL stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.24. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $66.25.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. BlackLine had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Bank of America upgraded BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

