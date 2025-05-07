Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Viper Energy by 8,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of VNOM opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.05. Viper Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Viper Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

