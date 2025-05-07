Voya Investment Management LLC Has $872,000 Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,034 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of GERN opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $850.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. The firm had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GERN

Geron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.