Voya Investment Management LLC Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 808.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of DEI opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.01 and a beta of 1.21. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $251.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 584.62%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

