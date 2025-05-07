Voya Investment Management LLC Has $900,000 Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Blackbaud by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $34,168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Blackbaud by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,333,000 after buying an additional 79,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $270.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.53 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blackbaud

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $654,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,308.85. This represents a 31.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackbaud

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.