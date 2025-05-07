Voya Investment Management LLC Has $914,000 Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,099,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,496,000 after buying an additional 126,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Trinity Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,450,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,388,000 after purchasing an additional 61,901 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,588,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,136,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,187,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,777,000 after purchasing an additional 446,142 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $288,051.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,486.58. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of TRN opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.47. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

