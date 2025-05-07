Voya Investment Management LLC Has $924,000 Stake in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 171.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loar were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loar by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loar by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Loar in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Loar in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Loar by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Loar in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of LOAR opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $99.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average is $79.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion and a PE ratio of 404.90.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Loar’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

