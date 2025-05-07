Voya Investment Management LLC Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 604.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.71. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $977.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

