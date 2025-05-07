Voya Investment Management LLC Has $958,000 Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACVA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,850,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,859,000 after purchasing an additional 118,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,821,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,277,100.62. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 766,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,578.98. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $23.46.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $159.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

