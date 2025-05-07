Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Perdoceo Education worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In related news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $430,482.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,432.64. This represents a 16.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 38,984 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $961,345.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,199.02. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,399 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

