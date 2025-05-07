Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,776 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $6,101,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Gates Industrial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GTES stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.20. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $847.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 60,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. The trade was a 46.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

