Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 36.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 147,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,379 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,123,129.50. This trade represents a 41.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total transaction of $919,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,776,379.60. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $341.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $258.29 and a 12 month high of $372.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $410.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.20.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

