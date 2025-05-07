Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,844 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMRK. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 813.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.99. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $665.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NMRK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

