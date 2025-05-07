Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,452,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,981,000 after acquiring an additional 77,894 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CHEF shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $66.51.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $950.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.