Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,275,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,511,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,618,000 after acquiring an additional 27,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 96,573 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 273,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Price Performance

OTTR opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $100.84.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $337.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

