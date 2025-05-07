Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,305,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.47. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $91.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.76 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,101,042.64. The trade was a 5.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $994,055 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

