Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 796.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNFI opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.08.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNFI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. CL King raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

