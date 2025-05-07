Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in TPG by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in TPG by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in TPG by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in TPG by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPG alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.54.

TPG Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ TPG opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.98, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $72.98.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TPG news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $125,550.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,553,683.64. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.