Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Harmonic worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5,388.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 14,765.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Harmonic by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Harmonic news, CEO Nimrod Ben-Natan bought 7,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $75,077.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 347,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,241.05. This trade represents a 2.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Krall purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,932.20. This trade represents a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,780 shares of company stock worth $316,607 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Harmonic Trading Down 0.1 %

Harmonic stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.51 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Further Reading

