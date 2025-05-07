Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 834.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM stock opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.13%.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

