Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 14,928 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,928 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,155,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,790,000 after buying an additional 949,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,245,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 393.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,688,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 602,456 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HASI opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Further Reading

