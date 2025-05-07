Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 154,882 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,882 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 870.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

