Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,793,000 after buying an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,988,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,090 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,168,000 after acquiring an additional 137,074 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,309,000 after purchasing an additional 156,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 481.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,956,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 80,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares in the company, valued at $155,304,722.66. This trade represents a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSCO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.