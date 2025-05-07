Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 19,134 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,134 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Interface worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TILE. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Interface by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Interface by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TILE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,132.65. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Interface Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $297.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Interface Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.