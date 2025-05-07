Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 246,000 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZETA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zeta Global from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zeta Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

