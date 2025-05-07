Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 246,573 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 246,573 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,622,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $2,269,327.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,773,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,230,110.04. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,880 shares of company stock worth $4,034,037. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.