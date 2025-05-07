Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,752 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in News by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 109,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in News by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. News Co. has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.28.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

