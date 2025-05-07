Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 384 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,477.78. This trade represents a 7.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.67 per share, for a total transaction of $223,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,585.61. This trade represents a 4.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $365,037. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Science Applications International Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $94.68 and a 52-week high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

