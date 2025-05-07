Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 5,003,158 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,003,158 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 788.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NeoGenomics

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Scott Sherman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,289.94. This trade represents a 14.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEO opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $989.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $168.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

