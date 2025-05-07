Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 734 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD stock opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.64. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $237.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.78%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,455,672.91. The trade was a 4.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

