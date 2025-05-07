Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 810 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in MGE Energy by 367.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 656.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 507.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in MGE Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,451.56. This trade represents a 4.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

MGE Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

MGEE opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.27 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $171.42 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

