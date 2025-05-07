Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,634,000 after acquiring an additional 229,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $13,066,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 67,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,265,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $163.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $171.28.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 7.51%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.