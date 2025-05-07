Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Power Integrations by 1,618.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $79.13. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.90, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. Analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $55,368.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 141,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,420.85. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $488,557.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,580 shares in the company, valued at $30,231,790.20. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,615 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

