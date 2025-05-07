Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 781.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NHI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NHI opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.91 and a 12 month high of $86.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

