Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other Rush Enterprises news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,918.92. This trade represents a 20.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $634,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,892.31. This trade represents a 78.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Stories

