VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.73% and a negative net margin of 6,896.55%. On average, analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VYNE Therapeutics

About VYNE Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.