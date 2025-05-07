Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 121.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 89,522 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,688,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

NYSE WNC opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $341.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.57. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.32). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.65%.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

