Waton Financial Ltd’s (NASDAQ:WTF) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 12th

Waton Financial’s (NASDAQ:WTF – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 12th. Waton Financial had issued 4,375,000 shares in its IPO on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $17,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Waton Financial Trading Down 5.8 %
WTF stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Waton Financial has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $19.85.
About Waton Financial
