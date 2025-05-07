Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.66, but opened at $32.35. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wayfair shares last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 812,967 shares trading hands.

W has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on W

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 19,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $610,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,797.44. This trade represents a 19.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 23,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $760,813.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,205.76. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,915 shares of company stock worth $3,389,028. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 221,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 8.3% in the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its stake in Wayfair by 1.9% in the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.