Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $305,000 Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,973,000 after purchasing an additional 615,211 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after acquiring an additional 23,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 867.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 566,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 508,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

Shares of KURA opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $467.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

