WeRide Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WRD)

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,199 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 201% compared to the average volume of 1,064 call options.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WeRide stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 897,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,178,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.34% of WeRide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
NASDAQ WRD opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. WeRide has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.33.
WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
