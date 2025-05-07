WeRide Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WRD)

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,199 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 201% compared to the average volume of 1,064 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WeRide stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 897,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,178,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.34% of WeRide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

WeRide Price Performance

NASDAQ WRD opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. WeRide has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.33.

About WeRide

WeRide ( NASDAQ:WRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WeRide will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Articles

