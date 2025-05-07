Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $95.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Westlake traded as low as $78.18 and last traded at $78.37, with a volume of 1848761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.85.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WLK. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Westlake from $147.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Westlake from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Westlake from $110.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Westlake by 6,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake by 1,668.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Westlake by 127.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.01). Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 70.47%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

