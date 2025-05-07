WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 140.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WEX by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,046,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,535,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,689,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,444,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 379.8% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 72,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 57,639 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEX opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $631.42 million. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

