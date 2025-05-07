What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Oshkosh Q2 Earnings?

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a report issued on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $10.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2025 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $163.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $971,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Oshkosh by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.4% during the first quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 88.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

