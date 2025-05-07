What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for Cameco Q1 Earnings?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Shares of CCJ opened at $48.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.95 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Cameco by 9.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 245,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

