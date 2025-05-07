What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Centerspace Q2 Earnings?

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Centerspace in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Centerspace’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Centerspace’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

CSR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Centerspace from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

NYSE CSR opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -275.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centerspace by 903.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Centerspace by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Centerspace by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

