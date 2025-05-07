What is Wedbush’s Estimate for VICI Properties Q2 Earnings?

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a research note issued on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VICI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Shares of VICI opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,511,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,283,000 after purchasing an additional 984,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,202,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,962,000 after acquiring an additional 130,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

